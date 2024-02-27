Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.