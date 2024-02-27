Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

