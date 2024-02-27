Acorns Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,116 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.0% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

