Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 132,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,006,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

