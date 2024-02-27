Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,365 shares of company stock worth $6,397,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

