Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.