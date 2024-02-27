Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Posts Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Further Reading

