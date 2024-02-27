AnaptysBio (ANAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.30.

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

