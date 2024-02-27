AnaptysBio (ANAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Earnings History for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

