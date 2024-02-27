Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $70,355.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.98 or 0.99956203 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00187284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00108012 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,641.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

