SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $718.01 million and approximately $172.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.98 or 0.99956203 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00187284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007003 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.72127502 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $196,368,718.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

