Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $63.82 million and $12.14 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022853 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005032 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

