Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Get Veralto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.