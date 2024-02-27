Citigroup Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Neutral

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,784,000 after buying an additional 122,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 110,156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.