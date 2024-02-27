Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 109.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

ANRO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Alto Neuroscience Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

