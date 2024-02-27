Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 505,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,417 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

