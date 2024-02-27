AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $91.63 Average PT from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.7 %

AMN stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

