HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $63.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Burney Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,906 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.8 %

DINO stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

