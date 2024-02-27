Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $154.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

