Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $167,137,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,799,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

