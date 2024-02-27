Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

