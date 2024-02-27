Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT at $55.00

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

