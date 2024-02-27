Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT at $176.43

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.83.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

