BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

