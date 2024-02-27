Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$5.11

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

