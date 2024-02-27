Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
