Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

