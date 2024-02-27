Analysts Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) PT at $12.45

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

KLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of KLG opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the third quarter worth $685,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

