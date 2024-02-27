Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $111.17 Average PT from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.52 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

