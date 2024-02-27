Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $284.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.36.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.24.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

