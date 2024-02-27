Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $46,733.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $46,733.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 597.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

