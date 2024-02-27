Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 213,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,804 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

