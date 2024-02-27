R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.76.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.32, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

