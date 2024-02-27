Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

BMO stock opened at C$126.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

