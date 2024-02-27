Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $11.17

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

