Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of NOVA opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

