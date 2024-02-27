Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYV. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.55.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

