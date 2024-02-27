Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $1,005.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,028.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,309.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom has a one year low of $582.18 and a one year high of $1,319.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $994.66. The company has a market capitalization of $612.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

