Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of PI stock opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,290,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

