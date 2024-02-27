Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $670.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $663.84 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $668.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

