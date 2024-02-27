G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

GTHX stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

