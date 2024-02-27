MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

