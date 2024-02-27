Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.