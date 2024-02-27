IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.
IMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.8 %
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
