Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,354.29

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,354.29 ($17.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 616.80 ($7.82) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 597.18 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,301.50 ($16.51). The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 652.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 718.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

