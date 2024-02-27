Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Target Price at $12.28

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

