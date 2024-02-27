London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.40).
Several research firms recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £105 ($133.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($129.38) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £104 ($131.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group
In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.67), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,555,479.30). Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
See Also
