London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.40).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £105 ($133.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($129.38) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £104 ($131.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,890 ($112.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,043.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,645.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,416.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7,142 ($90.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,438 ($119.71).

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.67), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,555,479.30). Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.