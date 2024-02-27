Marathon Digital (MARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 21.7 %

Shares of MARA opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $4,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,487.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 988,766 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.