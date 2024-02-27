Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Geron by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Geron by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Geron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

