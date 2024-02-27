Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Critical Survey

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -12.62% -7.79% -3.90% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $3.79, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 200.93%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

61.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $821.21 million 1.20 -$103.61 million ($0.31) -8.23 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -21.60

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Coeur Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

