BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.74.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $103.58. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

