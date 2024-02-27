Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $90.00 price target on the software’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.92, a P/E/G ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

